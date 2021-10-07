Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report sales of $256.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $222.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Simply Good Foods.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 366,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 430,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 103,446 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 296,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

