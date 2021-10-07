Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the highest is $3.92 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $157.75. 1,855,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.82 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.