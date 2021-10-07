The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Billion

Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post sales of $19.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $19.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $78.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 billion to $79.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $82.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.80 billion to $82.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $142.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,331,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.30. The company has a market capitalization of $345.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

