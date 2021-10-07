Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Update

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 171,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 671,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after buying an additional 104,520 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

