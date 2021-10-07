Short Interest in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Drops By 22.9%

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,592. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.