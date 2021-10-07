$721.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce sales of $721.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $915.50 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $401.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE:XEC remained flat at $$87.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

