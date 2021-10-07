Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the lowest is $4.27 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $18.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $20.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

ROST stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.91. 1,759,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,520 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,178 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

