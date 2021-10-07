Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.40

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $34.48 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,015.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.10 or 0.06674135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00333506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.73 or 0.01134351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00100991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.27 or 0.00515164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.70 or 0.00345631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.00335800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005372 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 85,727,700 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

