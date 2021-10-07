Playgroundz (IOG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $159.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 87.3% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $274,877.61 and $159.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00063169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00095213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00133055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,940.34 or 0.99860017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.92 or 0.06496087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

