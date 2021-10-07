$10.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post sales of $10.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.73 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $40.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.58 billion to $44.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.87 billion to $50.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.63.

DE traded up $5.69 on Thursday, reaching $344.09. 1,102,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.95 and its 200-day moving average is $362.33. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $221.73 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

