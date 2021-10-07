MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $839.91 Million

Brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to post sales of $839.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $831.23 million and the highest is $847.92 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $747.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $874,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.64. 313,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

