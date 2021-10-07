Zacks: Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post sales of $405.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $413.30 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.14.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 86.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.43. The company had a trading volume of 585,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.78. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.