ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $2,301.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00232582 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00127441 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00146244 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002423 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

