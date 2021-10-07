Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Drops By 27.5%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $4,350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Shares of MVT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.41. 14,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.