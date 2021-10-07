Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Drops By 26.1%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NCA remained flat at $$10.31 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,920. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

