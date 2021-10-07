Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Drops By 27.1%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,700 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 809,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNQ. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greenpro Capital by 737.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRNQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 2,891,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. Greenpro Capital has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.49.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 354.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.78%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

