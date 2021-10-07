Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $75,586.59.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500.00.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,127. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.30 and a beta of -0.46. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

