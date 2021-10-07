Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells 6,671 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08.
Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 453,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
