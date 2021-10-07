Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells 6,671 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 453,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

