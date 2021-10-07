Analysts Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce sales of $492.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.00 million and the lowest is $481.26 million. Graco reported sales of $439.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Graco stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.78. 525,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,824. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46. Graco has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Graco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Graco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 149,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

