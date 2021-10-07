Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.55 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,135,000 after buying an additional 163,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.11. 2,615,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

