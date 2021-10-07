VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe Sells 3,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd B. Strubbe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00.

VRSN stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.63. The stock had a trading volume of 364,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,556. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.49 and a 200 day moving average of $216.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

