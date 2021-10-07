Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.91

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 492260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Atlas Crest Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile (NYSE:ACIC)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

