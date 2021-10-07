ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 942,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ICON Public stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $301.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 156.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 223.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 89.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.