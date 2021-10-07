BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) COO Thomas Eacobacci Sells 171,300 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Eacobacci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64.

BlackBerry stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. 5,497,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,113,270. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BlackBerry by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,901,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,273,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 662.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,056,882 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

