DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,299. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

