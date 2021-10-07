EDUCare Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00230198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00103468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00012061 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity?iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

