The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $47.82 Average PT from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.55. 951,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.