Brokerages Set ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $48.51

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Bank of America increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 103.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 152,005 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 790,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 19.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,379,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 221,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,552,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

