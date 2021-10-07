Brokerages Set ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $48.51

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.79.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Bank of America increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ON traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,552,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.
