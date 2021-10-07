Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several research firms have commented on QUOT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of QUOT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 1,119,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,363. The company has a market capitalization of $553.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,216 shares of company stock worth $128,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,511,000 after buying an additional 1,873,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,931,000 after buying an additional 698,488 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,752,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after buying an additional 1,650,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

