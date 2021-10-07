AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $261,284.55 and approximately $111.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

