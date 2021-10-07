Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Down 23.5% in September

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VGI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,666. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

