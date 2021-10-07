Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Down 22.1% in September

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SOR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Source Capital by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Source Capital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Source Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

