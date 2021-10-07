Short Interest in HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Increases By 27.6%

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HMG/Courtland Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HMG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.67. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

