STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.04 ($47.11).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of EPA:STM traded down €0.65 ($0.76) on Thursday, hitting €36.31 ($42.72). 2,039,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.38.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.