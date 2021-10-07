Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

PSO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 219,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,642. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.39.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Pearson by 591.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pearson by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

