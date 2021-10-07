KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

KNYJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $34.57. 36,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

