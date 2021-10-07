Komodo (KMD) Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $134.62 million and $7.67 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00231813 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00144594 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000855 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002426 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,119,151 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

