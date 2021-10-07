Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $65.15. 15,201,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,466,058. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

