Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. Cormark upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.26. 269,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,549. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.05.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.