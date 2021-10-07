TABOO TOKEN Reaches Market Cap of $13.00 Million (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (CURRENCY:TABOO) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. TABOO TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $13.00 million and $2.17 million worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00062980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00095117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00133724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,803.35 or 0.99870610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.97 or 0.06580223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TABOO TOKEN

TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2

Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABOO TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TABOO TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TABOO TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

