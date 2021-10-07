BeatzCoin Trading 31.7% Higher Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $475.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000547 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000734 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

