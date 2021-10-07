MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0098 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $27.73 million and $1.27 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,999,876,004 coins and its circulating supply is 2,829,567,920 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

