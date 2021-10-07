R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.42. 259,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,741. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

