FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 8,784,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.