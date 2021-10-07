Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.62.

EMR stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.34. 3,956,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,935. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

