Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) to Sell

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMWAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.10. 15,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.84.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CMWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.