Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DENN. Wedbush cut their target price on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

DENN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. 784,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,052. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 42.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Denny’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 299,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

