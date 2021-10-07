Spectrum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $39,788.72 and $1,443.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00331369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000791 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

