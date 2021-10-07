Short Interest in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Decreases By 27.4%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KRMD stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 82,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 million, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Repro Med Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Repro Med Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Repro Med Systems by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Repro Med Systems by 145.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.