Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,689,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,710. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $17.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

